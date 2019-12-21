Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: NFC East Championship Game

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – December 22 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia PA

Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (7-7, 3-4 Away)

Philadelphia Eagles (7-7, 4-3 Home)

This is the last piece of bad pizza game and someone has got to win this thing. It’s exciting in a watching children’s sporting events waiting for that one kid who has his hands in his pockets and the ball is on its way towards him, kind of way. Man, have both of these teams disappointed this season. They’ve just let down so many and strangest thing is, both of these burn barrels have an opportunity to make the playoffs. I’ve had a theory about the Eagles recently. Since they are SO injured (they have two receivers) that they can justify losing with those injuries. But, if they lose, they’ll get better draft capitol which every losing team needs for the obvious reasons. The Eagles lose more than the Cowboys down the stretch, force the Cowboys to make the playoffs knowing that they’ll likely get blown out and embarrassed and get locked into an early to mid-twenties draft slot. I’m so sports insane, that I ACTUALLY believe this theory.

If one noticed, I didn’t write a preview of last week’s Rams’ game. That was because of a sort of protest of this team. The Cowboys needed to prove that they can win a F***ing game, not to anyone but themselves. And they came out and looked probably the best they have all season. It’s also really strange the way the offense was operating against the Rams, it was as if they realized they have a player who is good in Ezekiel Elliott and decided to run him more than twelve times in a game and I just have to say, it worked folks! In fact, they discovered that they can use TWO running backs and continue to do what has been successful. Holy smokes!

The Eagles are really in a bad way. They’ve really had epic injuries across their roster and Carson Wentz has really had a not great season and it’s bringing those harsh whispers from Philly fans about replacing either coach or quarterback. Hilarious.

The Cowboys are about a three point favorite on the road, and that sounds like the smartest line I’ve heard all season. Despite that line, I do believe that the Cowboys are a touchdown better than the Eagles, especially as currently constituted with their lack of passing options outside of their dynamic duo of tight ends. The Cowboys need to make the playoffs, this is the play-in.

Final Score

Dallas – 28

Philadelphia – 21