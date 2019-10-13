Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets: The Usual Prey

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets

Sunday – October 13 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

Records Before Kickoff

Dallas Cowboys (3-2)

New York Jets (0-4)

Ah. Exactly. A formidable foe in the Green Bay Packers and another loss at the hands of a team that the Cowboys look up at when they’re at the end of the road. The Saints are/were better than the Cowboys, and the Packers came down from the north to take their pound of flesh. Sure, both games ended up being one score-ish games (thanks, kicker!) but really, the Cowboys are defeating themselves. The reality is the good teams in the league don’t do this. The Cowboys seemingly find a new and exciting way to handcuff themselves to a cinderblock in the wave-pool of these games. Whether that’s poor usage of their running back in the Saints game, or just starting the game 17 points down before they decided they actually wanted to play against the Packers. That Packers loss threw my world into crisis, I’m talking full-blown questioning of fandom, considering and calculating just how difficult it would be to stop watching sports. I’m just SO sick of losing to Aaron Rodgers, I sports fu**ing HATE that dude!!! Days pass, time cures, and here we are, starring down the barrel of just the type of opponent the Cowboys’ feed on, the fledgling sinking ship team, manifested in this case in the New York Jets.

The Jets have solid ‘on-paper’ assets. They’ve got Le’Veon Bell, a young Sam Darnold, they brought in Jamison Crowder to be the guy to move the chains on third down, they’ve got Kelvin Beachum at left tackle, Kelechi Osemele at left guard, and brought Ryan Kalil out of retirement to play center. On defense, they brought in CJ Mosley to star alongside Leonard Williams, Quinnen Williams, and the Lewisville, Texas native, the baddest Dallas Stars fan out there Jamal Adams (TRADE FOR THIS MAN!!! PLEEEAAASSSEEE!!!!! He’ll complete this roster! He’s the missing piece!) So, this isn’t the same easy out, even though Mosley and Osemele are doubtful to play, but Crowder practiced and Darnold is back from his Mono fluke.

This game should scare the Cowboys because the Cowboys haven’t earned the right this season to feel comfortable. The Giants game was close early, the Washington and Miami games were very close until the second half. The Cowboys need to shut this Tyron Smith is questionable thing down right now, let’s play the long game with the Tower of Power, please! Same with La’el Collins, sit him down, let’s test the depth and see what the status is this time next week rolling into the Eagles’ game. I’m beginning to question the acquisition of Randall Cobb, he’s really not been very dangerous and his drops are just so big in the moments which they rear up.

Do I believe the Cowboys will win this game? Yes, this is a game the Cowboys absorb to fatten their win total. Do I think it’ll be easy? No, the Cowboys love rubbing drama everywhere. Do I think that the Cowboys need to find a new kicker? Yes. Just yes. Wow, he hit a stakes-less 60+ yarder. Find a new kicker.

Prediction

I’m going to assume the Jets will try and get Darnold revved up early and will score, and I think the Jets will get a defensive touchdown, but I think the Cowboys’ will have another great second half and finish really strong.

Final Score

Dallas Cowboys 28

New York Jets 20