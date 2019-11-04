Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: A Pivotal Game

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Monday – November 4 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

Records Before the Kick

Dallas Cowboys (4-3, 1-2 Away)

New York Giants (2-6, 1-3 Home)

Oh my… How wonderful is that bye-week, y’all? Just so much productivity spread over a weekend, without that ‘ray of sunshine’ that is the Cowboys’ game. I’m joking. No, not really.

I wondered if the Cowboys needed the win against the Eagles or the rest that the bye-week brings more. They picked up the win, by having a really excellent game versus the Eagles, playing perhaps their most complete football game of the season. Rested bodies should really do this Cowboys team good. The offensive line had three lingering injured players, both tackles and Zack Martin, and that week should get Tyron Smith’s ankle, La’el Collins’ back, and Zack Martin’s back and ankle some much due relief. All three were limited in practice all week, but were present at each practice. However, Robert Quinn, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup were all full go. Leighton Vander Esch might miss his first career game, but the combination of Sean Lee and Joe Thomas should be a solid duo in place.

The Giants are a different team with Daniel Jones at the helm. It’s exciting to think that this is only the second quarterback the Cowboys have seen in Big Blue in over 15 years. Jones burst on-scene against Tampa Bay and led the game-winning drive, capped it off himself with a rushing touchdown, then Tampa Tampa-ed the game away. Started hot and since has cooled pretty well. He doesn’t have a ton to throw at, though I love Evan Engram and Sterling Shephard is just the bee’s knees. He does have Saquon Barkley, and that should be the focus for the Dallas defense, limiting those plays like the first game of the season where Barkley just gets loose. If the Cowboys can get Barkley banging his head against the wall, and force Jones to find receivers while the Hotboyz get after him, that should work in the Cowboys’ favor.

The thing I know, as a Cowboys’ fan, it rarely matters what the opposing weakness is coming in, the Cowboys will just allow you to just work through your issues. And, as always, it’s a NFC East matchup, which is grounds for chaos.

Prediction

For Dallas on offense, DON’T HOLD BACK. The secondary for the Giants is just really beatable. The Cowboys have the health on the outside for the first time, perhaps, all season, so use it, let loose. The Cowboys looked good and confident against Philadelphia, they CAN replicate against New York.

Final Score

Dallas – 31

New York – 27