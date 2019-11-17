Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions: A Couple of Wounded Animals

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions

Sunday – November 17 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (5-4, 2-2 Away)

Detroit Lions (3-5-1, 2-2 Home)



It CANNOT be understated just how disappointing that Minnesota game ended. The brilliance of what Dak Prescott brings to the table was on FULL display, bathed in the lights of prime time, in the pressure cooker of leading a game capturing drive, against a strong defense who was throwing exotic blitzes in waves at him, and Prescott delivering… That was then. That feels like a generation ago. Prescott had the A Level stuff going, flowing, so logically one takes the ball out of his hands. I’m not going to dwell on it. Anymore. To be frank, it’s time. The reliance on one-on-one “our talent beats your talent” is a really difficult way to have continued success. I might be a homer, but top to bottom (Maher) I’m taking the Cowboys roster over any other. And that’s the way that they are “coached”/positioned to win. It’s our five offensive linemen, being responsible for their guys and that’s the way they play. Our defensive line, it’s largely a four man rush and they’re charged with getting home. I know there’s cynicism to what I’m going to state, but I truly believe, that this Cowboys’ team would look THE EXACT SAME if there weren’t any coaches. They rely on such man-versus-man, to a fault. Vent session over.

This season, Dak Prescott has been on a roller coaster. After the first three weeks, his camp wanting 40 million per season looked to be like a possibility. Be the head of a three game skid, he’d be lucky to get that initial 32 per season. The last three, he’s been back to that studly play that started the season. It’s not my money to use to pay him, but looking at the Seahawks, and how Russell Wilson was before his contract (well above worth) and how he’s been since; his big-time deal (arguably a top-3 quarterback and the best thing his team has going) and I don’t believe that Dak Prescott signing a contract would weigh him down, make his play less than he has been.

This Lions team has a decent defense, and the team as a whole IS better than their record shows, but there’s no getting around the fact that the team is going in at a disadvantage. Matthew Stafford isn’t going to play, and that is the beginning of the story and the end. Without Stafford, the Lions are not the same threat with him in the lineup. Jeff Driskel has some decent weapons to throw at. Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, and rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Lions have a decent home grown offensive line, a pair of first rounders (Ragnow and Decker) and some high achieving guards; a third and fifth rounder. The Lions don’t have a single back that strikes fear, but they try and keep things as balanced as they can. Their defense is a smattering of home grown and brought in, mainly from New England and the Giants. Trey Flowers and Snacks Harrison lead the charge, with Lions’ products A’Shawn Robinson and Jarrad Davis plugging the holes that Ezekiel Elliott will try and get through.

We all know that since the running game was abandoned in the last game (except for the end) the Cowboys’ staff MUST reestablish the run, almost NO MATTER THE COST.

The Cowboys can’t afford to drop this game. They’re scheduled to take a L the next week with a trip to play New England, so picking up a cushion win will really be required here.

Final Score

Dallas – 27

Detroit – 23