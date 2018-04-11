Dallas Cowboys Announce 2018 Preseason Opponents

The Dallas Cowboys announced their 2018 NFL preseason opponents Wednesday. The Cowboys will begin the preseason on the road at the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 (Aug. 10-12). The team will then return home for the next two games at AT&T Stadium to host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 (Aug. 17-19) and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 on Sunday, Aug. 26. The matchup against the Cardinals will be nationally televised by NBC. Dallas will round out its preseason slate with a road trip against interstate rival Houston Texans – historically on a Thursday (Aug. 30).

Dates and times for the non-nationally televised preseason games have not yet been determined. The NFL has not released the 2018 regular season schedule at this time. Training camp dates will be announced at a later date. Dallas Cowboys 2018 Preseason Schedule (all times central) Game 1 at San Francisco 49ers TBD Game 2 vs. Cincinnati Bengals TBD Sun. Aug. 26 vs. Arizona Cardinals (NBC) 7:00 p.m. CDT Game 4 at Houston Texans TBD SOURCE: Dallas Cowboys Release