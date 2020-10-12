Dak Out In Dallas

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field in yesterday’s win over the New York Giants. The injury happened on a routine tackle by Giants free safety Logan Ryan. The injury occurred in the third quarter on a scramble when Dak broke containment and sprinted towards the first down sticks. His leg was caught under Logan’s and trapped on the turf which snapped his ankle. “Dak’s injury was a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle,” Cowboys medical staff shared. The surgery aimed to “wash out the wound and fix the fracture” according to a statement from the team. This injury takes 4-6 months to heal properly. “It’s up to Dak on his rehab schedule and rest to come back stronger than ever,” Cowboys Executive Stephen Jones shared.



Moving Forward

The Cowboys have a proven veteran back up quarterback in Andy Dalton. Andy Dalton played for several years in Cincinnati. He’s passed for 32,000 yards with 204 touchdowns and took the Bengals to the playoffs five times. I’m sure that Dallas will pick up another quarterback to be a security blanket for Dalton. The back up to Dalton is Clayton Thorson who’s in his second year with the team from Northwestern. He has no NFL experience, but has great numbers in college.



Contract For Dak

Dak and the Cowboys couldn’t come to a long term contract keeping him in Dallas for his career. He (Dak) is playing under the franchise tag at $31.4 million this year. At the time of his injury, he is guaranteed that $31.4 because he started Game 5 of the contract. Moving forward he can come back and play next year, but will it be under another franchise tag or will it be long term? The answer lies within his health and play.



My Thoughts

I believe that Dak Prescott will start under center for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. I believe that this injury will allow him to refocus and rebuild his game. Remember, he was leading the NFL in five different quarterback categories at the time of his injury. A guy with the will to fight through critics, depression and lost opportunity will light a fire under Dak to get back on the field.