Current Top QBs in the NFL

The NFL has produced a lot of talented Quarterbacks over the years, from the likes of Joe Montana, Fran Tarkenton and the 3 time NFL champion Johnny Unitas.

The coming of the new school has led the game to be more competitive with a vast pool of young talented players coming from colleges to grace the game with their athletes’ abilities. The Quarterback position requires a lot of prowess and endurance to compete at the top level. The likes of Drew Brees and Tom Brady are among the currently top-ranked QBs in the league.

Drew Brees – New Orleans. Drew has always come out in the top four of the best QBs in the league every year since joining the New Orleans Saints. His passing accuracy and aggression from the flanks has made him be recognized by pundits in the NFL. In 2015 Brees’s performance declined dismally because of the plantar fascia injury he suffered. Despite this, he has worked hard to achieve the praises he is getting now.

Tom Brady – New England Patriots. At the age of 38 Brady’s performance should not please anyone right now; however, age is just a number for this creative Quarterback. His performance is just getting better and better on each and every encounter. He has defied many odds with the New England Patriots by being creative on regular intervals with his team. The man has continued to play quality football but as it stands it’s very difficult to give him the number 1 spot.