Cris Cyborg versus Megan Anderson in 2018?

By Kyler Kuehler

Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg successfully defended the gold against former world boxing champion and bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 219 in a unanimous decision victory. (49-46, 48-47, 48-47).

After the bout current Invicta FC Featherweight Champion Megan Anderson spoke her mind on Twitter stating:

“Great fight ladies! Congrats on Cris retaining your belt!

@ufc I think there’s only 1 fight to make now against a legit featherweight. “

Originally Cyborg and Anderson were set to face each other at UFC 214 in July. However, citing “personal issues” Anderson was forced to pull out. She was replaced by Tonya Evinger where Cyborg would defeat her via TKO in round three.

Now that Cyborg received a real test of her skills against Holly Holm, Megan Anderson wants to prove she has what it takes to give Cyborg and even tougher fight.

From Anderson’s 8-2 record she has shown the ability of striking and jiu-jitsu techniques helping her rise to the top. But is it really enough to challenge Cyborg?

Cyborg’s techniques consist of boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling leading her to 19-1 and 1 no contest. Of her 19 victories, 16 of them have ended via way of knockout/TKO. The other three via decision.

Anderson on the other only holds four victories via knockout/TKO, two submissions and two decision.

Now it begins to look like this fight will not be going down in 2018 after all, but wait!

Anderson still has plenty of ground to cover in her career and keeps improving with every fight.

Yes, she really has not beaten any big names, but this is MMA and we all know anything can happen. Anderson might not be as well-rounded or equipped as Cyborg, but she has potential to shock the world. She could very well be another true test for Cyborg fans would love to see.

She has striking and can finish opponents with strikes so that is one plus. Then there is her jiu-jitsu in which she has actually submitted two opponents. Unlike Cyborg who relies on striking and ground-n-pound.

They both can even go the distance so that just gives more possibility of this turning into a war.

The only way we will know how it will turn out is for this match to actually take place.