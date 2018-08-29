Cris Cyborg versus Amanda Nunes: The “REAL” Women’s Fight?

By Kyler Kuehler

Current Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg will square off against current Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 232. This will be the fourth time in UFC history two current champions will face off.

Nunes looks to hold two belts at once, but she has her work cut out for her in this fight.

Cyborg holds a record of 20-1 and one no contest; Nunes holds 16-4. Close on the numbers, but what about the actual techniques?

From the striking standpoint, Cyborg holds outstanding Muay Thai and boxing techniques giving her 17 victories via knockout. Don’t forget her kickboxing as well.

Nunes possesses impressive boxing of her own with 11 victories via knockout. So they both are dangerous strikers─indeed they are.

With their striking power, we will get to see just how tough these female athletes are. From their power and ability to take damage, this looks to be a war in the making.

However, Nunes really does not possess the cardio Cyborg does as she always shows signs of exhaustion early in fights. Looks like Nunes will have major trouble against an animal like Cyborg.

Still, Cyborg shows signs of slowing down when facing a true threat like Holly Holm. Nunes is a threat as well. If she brings her lioness pride then Cyborg will be in for a rude awakening.

Now comes the grappling aspect in which Nunes has put together three submission victories; Cyborg has none.

Wait one second─Cyborg still holds a grappling record of 7-1. Yes, Cyborg is very well developed in grappling from her jiu-jitsu and wrestling. This will definitely be enough to grapple against Nunes’ judo and jiu-jitsu.

This fight is beginning to appear more interesting and that is always what fans want.

From the striking to the grappling to the cardio this fight is anyone’s game.

It may even be the fight to help bring women’s MMA to the next level. I mean, Ronda Rousey appears to have left UFC and MMA behind all together so that leaves a major burden.

With another champion versus champion fight featuring women could really help out.

After explaining all that these two bring it’s even possible to get both recognized to greater heights.

It might even give the UFC enough reason to finally promote each fighter more based on skills and not trash-talking.