Cowboys’ Season Ends in a Heart-breaking Loss to Green Bay

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The Dallas Cowboys season is officially over. They fell short against Green Bay and it’s all over. It’s now going to a very tough and long off-season for the Cowboys. As heart-breaking as the 34-31 loss was, the only thing to do is to put it behind them and move on.

Dallas got off to a terrible start by committing costly silly fouls and just not doing their job. Defense could not put any pressure of Aaron Rodgers and they could not cover the receivers. I’ve been saying all week that even without Jordy Nelson, Rodgers can tear defenses apart. Defense came through a few times but at the end they failed and they allowed Green Bay to move into field-goal range and kick the game-winning field goal. Defense overall was just awful.

The offense started out with struggles, but they pulled through and they refused to go away. I praise Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot. In their first playoff game, they played their hearts out. Dez Bryant played his heart out and caught two touchdowns and had over 100 receiving yards. Offense did their best. I praise the entire offense for staying focused and for playing their hearts out.

Green Bay was the better team. There’s honestly nothing else to say. They crushed New York last week and they came to Dallas and they meant business. Rodgers did what Rodgers does…

Dak Prescott has absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. He stepped on the field in a big game and he played very well. His performance was good for a rookie quarterback that was drafted in the 4th round. Like I said earlier, I praise the entire offense.

Now it is time to move on and focus on the off-season. The NFL Draft is coming soon. It looks to me that Dallas will need to get a serious pass-rusher this time. I think the defense is the big focus on the draft. First round pick needs to be a Defensive-end or possibly a linebacker.