Cowboys Fall to Eagles in Regular Season Finale

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The Dallas Cowboys lost their season finale against the Eagles 27-13. Since they came into this game already 2016 NFC East champions, having clinched a first-round bye, and home-field advantage in the playoffs, there really wasn’t anything to play for except the best record in the NFL and setting a franchise record for regular season wins…

The Cowboys Performance

Offense: Dak Prescott went 4-for-8 for 37 yards, playing in just two series. Tony Romo stepped on the field for the first time since Thanksgiving 2015, going 3-for-4 with one touchdown pass. Romo was on the field for one drive, but nonetheless, he had a good afternoon. Mark Sanchez played the rest of the game, finishing 9-for-17 for 85 yards. Prescott has finished the regular season with a passer rating of 104.9, which is the highest rating for a rookie quarterback in NFL history. The record was previously held by Robert Griffin III, which was 102.4, a record he set as a rookie in 2012. Ezekiel Elliot did not play. Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden combined for 15 carries for 40 yards. Lance Dunbar ran the ball three times for 20 yards. Dez Bryant didn’t play, as well. Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams combined for six catches for 82 yards. Cole Beasley finishes this season with a career-high of 72 yards and a career-high of 784 yards.

Defense: Tough afternoon, but that’s because the backups saw most of the action. Sean Lee was active, but did not play. This is the first time in his career that he was active for an entire season. He’s finally gone a season without an injury. Tyrone Crawford and Mo Claiborne were inactive for this game. Claiborne may return for the playoffs, but there’s been no confirmation. Defense forced no turnovers and allowed about 350 total yards.

Now that they’ve got the regular season wrapped up, the Cowboys are to focus on the playoffs. They’ve got a well-deserved first-round bye. That gives them plenty of time to heal and prepare if they’re to win and advance to the Conference Championship for the first time in 20 years.