COWBOYS DRAFT LIVE PRESENTED BY MILLER LITE TO TAKE PLACE ON THURSDAY, APRIL 23 AT 6:30 P.M.

Frisco, Texas (April 17, 2020) – The Dallas Cowboys announced today that they will host Cowboys Draft Live presented by Miller Lite hosted by Jamie Foxx and DeMarcus Ware on Thursday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The annual Draft Party has been reimagined into a virtual format for 2020 with exclusive Draft coverage available to fans everywhere on DallasCowboys.com, the Dallas Cowboys App or Cowboys Now on your connected TV.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, fans can celebrate the first night of the NFL Draft with an unparalleled Draft experience hosted by Jamie Foxx and DeMarcus Ware. Cowboys Draft Live presented by Miller Lite will be available on DallasCowboys.com and include Live Draft Coverage, Q & A sessions with Front Office Executives and Coaches, Interviews with Cowboys Players and Alumni such as DeMarcus Lawrence, Zack Martin, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, a Chance to Win a Call from Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones, a chance to video chat with a current Cowboys player and more exclusive content. Leading up to the Draft, fans will also have the chance to win two season tickets courtesy of Miller Lite and the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys Draft coverage will continue Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m. with The Draft Show presented by Miller Lite. Join Dave Helman, Kyle Youmans, Kevin Turner, Jeff Cavanaugh, Dane Brugler and Bryan Broaddus for instant analysis and exclusive interviews following each pick. Follow along locally on 105.3 The Fan or worldwide on DallasCowboys.com, the Dallas Cowboys mobile app, Cowboys Now (Connected TV), Alexa app and Dallas Cowboys social media channels.

Fans can also join in the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day Virtual 5K presented by Baylor Scott & White Health on April 25th and give back to those on the frontline. Run from your home #ToTheFrontline in celebration of Draft weekend. VIP & free registrations are available online now at www.DallasCowboys.com/DraftLive.

The Dallas Cowboys will utilize the 2020 NFL Draft to raise funds and awareness for The Salvation Army’s COVID-19 relief efforts, as part of the NFL’s three-day virtual “Draft-A-Thon” that will be featured across the live Draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network April 23-25. The fundraiser will pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in a variety of ways and offer football fans across the globe an opportunity to support the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19.

For more than 150 years, The Salvation Army’s ministry has adapted service delivery to ensure people have access to basic necessities without discrimination. Operating in virtually every zip code in America, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to respond to meet the specific needs of people living in poverty or experiencing homelessness through its vast network. The Army is one of six national non-profits selected by the NFL to benefit from the 2020 “Draft-A-Thon.” To join the Dallas Cowboys in supporting The Salvation Army of North Texas Covid-19 relief efforts, visit www.salvationarmyntx.org or follow the “Draft-A-Thon” donation instructions that will be provided during the national television broadcast April 23-25.

For more details on the Dallas Cowboys Draft weekend, visit www.DallasCowboys.com/DraftLive.