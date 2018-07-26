Counting Crows & Live at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Photos and review by Jerome Miron

After taking a hiatus from 2009 through 2012, LIVE announced that they were returning to the road in 2016 with original members Ed Kowalczyk on vocals, Chad Taylor on lead guitar, bassist Patrick Dahlheimer and drummer Chad Gracey. Kowalczyk and Taylor’s appearance in 2016 was the first time they had played with the band since 2009. During the thirteen song set, LIVE primarily stuck with the hits and the mega-hits of the 90’s “I Alone” and “Lightning Crashes” and “The Dolphin’s Cry”. They did introduce a fiery new song “Love Lounge” so here’s hoping we will see some new material from the reunited band soon.

Berkley CA band, the Counting Crows with original members David Bryson on lead guitar, vocalist Adam Duritz, Charlie Gillingham on keyboards. They were joined by longtime members guitarist David Immergluck, bassist Millard Powers, drummer Jim Bogios and Dan Vickrey on guitar. Billed as a twenty-five year celebration of their catalog, they wasted no time by opening with the trippy “Mr. Potter’s Lullaby” followed by a nod to classic rock’s The Band with the song “If I Could Give All My Love –or- Richard Manuel Is Dead”. In what would become a theme throughout the night, singer Duritz would tell a story about some songs, during the seventeen song set, as he did with Omaha before leading the band through their number. The night was more about revisiting their 25 years of platinum albums rather than any new material as their last album, Somewhere Under Wonderland came out in 2014 to very positive reviews with “God of Ocean Tides” and “Scarecrow” being on the evening’s fare.

Very large crowd with a good mix of fans who clearly grew up with these two bands from the 90’s and stayed with them into the new millennium.