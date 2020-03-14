Coronavirus vs The Sports World

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds. In humans, coronaviruses causes respiratory tract infections that are typically mild, such as some cases of commons cold (among other possible causes, predominantly rhino viruses), although rarer forms can be lethal, such as SARS, MERS and COVID-19. Symptoms vary in other species: chickens, they are caused an upper respiratory tract diseases, while in cows and pigs they cause diarrhea. There are yet to be vaccines or antiviral drugs to prevent or test human coronaviruses infections.

Caught Off Guard

Imagine yourself sitting in your man cave watch the beginning stages of March Madness. It’s said it’s the biggest thing in the sports world right after the Super Bowl. ESPN is littered with conference championships from the SEC, Big 12, Big East and PAC 12 conferences playing for their chance to go to the Big Dance. What happens next is the ESPN ticker flashes across your screen informing you that The IVY League will be playing their tournament in empty stadiums because of the Coronavirus outbreak all over the country. Wednesday night (at the time of this article) The NBA at 8:30 p.m. CST has suspended play for the league until further notice. The ticker flashed and informed me during the latter minutes of the 3rd quarter game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets. Cameras followed Dallas’ owner Mark Cuban’s reaction to the league’s decision to suspend play. On Tuesday, LeBron James shared that if the league wanted the pro players to play it would have to be in empty stadiums. LeBron shared that without the fans he would sit out the rest of the year. Notable players that have contracted the coronavirus (at the time of this article) Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert and Dominick Mitchell tested positive before Wednesday night game in Oklahoma City.

Effects of the Coronavirus on the College Game

On Monday, March 9 ay 11:43 am, Sam Knehans made the announcement that the IVY league will play their conference tournament games in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus outbreak. Hearing this I thought it was so far left field that the conference is willing to lose millions of dollars in revenue to set a safety standard that would eventually be mimicked by professional sports. Think about the teams that have worked their butts off to get to this stage of their college careers. In some cases, there are teams that have had losing seasons for years and now have turned it around and has pro prospects that will never be seen by the country. March Madness has racked in millions of dollars from fans and endorsements last year. Is this the new norm in sports, well let’s wait and see.

My Two Cents

I would think that the sports world would keep right on moving along. I don’t believe the league would sacrifice millions of dollars for something that the media has blown way out of proportion. Think about the senior in college both men and women that’s out of eligibility wanting to win a national championship for their school. Picture the person that sells snacks at the concession stands and works the parking lots. This coronavirus scare has and will cripple everyone that has a hand in providing for their families. Last Monday, it was reported that 5 people in Seattle, Washington tested positive for the coronavirus and today (Thursday , March 12) there has been 37 deaths in the United States. I truly believe that its a bunch of media hyped bullsh** to scare people. Here’s my point, both Rudy Gobert and Dominick Mitchell had an illness. They were tested 2 hours before a game in OKC. The results came back right before tip off that they were positive! CNN and CDC reported that it takes 24 hours for test results to come back, but the team and country got there’s back in less than 2 hours… C`mon man what’s the real truth with this stuff?