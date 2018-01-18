Cool River Celebrates Wines of Bourdeaux at First Taste Wines-Day

Don't Miss
- Updated: January 18, 2018
Want to share your thoughts about wine?
You can help the sommelier team at Cool River every month as they create new wine offerings.
On the first Wednesday of each month, Las Colinas’ most iconic dining destination hosts First Taste Wines-Day from 5-7 p.m. For $20 per person, guests will sample five wines selected by the restaurant’s Wine Director paired with hand-passed hors d’oeuvres.
Each month features a new theme. For February, 2018 the restaurant will showcase wines of France’s Bordeaux region. Six wines will be poured and served alongside tasty passed treats.
The favored wine will win a place on the Cool River menu for the month of March.
