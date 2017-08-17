Cook It Your Damn Self: Chicken Nachos

By: Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

It’s football time in America! Man caves, dens, living rooms, backyards and barbecue grills will get most of the attention from football fans (men) across the country. Saturdays and Sundays will become the days of pigskins, crowds and football maniacs. Men across the country have been preparing themselves for this time of year. Nachos, barbecue (meat), chips and dips, friend chicken and drinks will be on the menu everywhere. Nachos is the main fixture on the menu. Here’s my take on chicken nachos for the big fellas. Beef nachos are great, but chicken nachos are a bit lighter for guys who loves nachos, but need to stay away from the heavier version of beef.

Ingredients

8 cups cantina tortilla chips (You can use any brand you like)

2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend (8 oz)

1 tablespoon Old El Paso™ taco seasoning mix (from 1-oz package)

1 cups shredded deli rotisserie chicken

1 cup frozen whole kernel corn

1 jalapeño chile, sliced

1 can (4.5 oz) Old El Paso™ chopped green chiles

Make it FRESH toppings, as desired (see below)

Steps

Heat oven to 400°F.

Line a rimmed baking pan with foil, and spray with cooking spray.

Spread half of chips evenly in pan.

In small bowl, mix cheese and taco seasoning mix.

Sprinkle half of cheese mixture over chips.

Drop half each of chicken, frozen corn, jalapeño slices and green chiles over chips.

Repeat layers.

Bake 9 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with toppings, and serve immediately.

This recipe will serve 8 regular sized person (4 big guys) easily.

Drinks: Coke, Pepsi or beer (your choice) is the topper!

No desert needed fellas!

Enjoy!