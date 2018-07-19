Collective Soul & 3 Doors Down at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Photos and review by Jerome Miron

The Rock & Roll Express Tour rolled through DFW on Tuesday night with headlining act Three Doors Down with Collective Soul and Soul Asylum in support.

Formed in Atlanta, GA in 1992, Collective Soul is fronted by original members, brothers Ed and Dean Rolland on guitars and vocals and Will Turpin on bass. Drummer Johnny Rabb joined the band in 2012, and Jesse Tripplet replaced longtime lead guitarist Joel Kosche in 2014. The band played a spirited set of fourteen songs including classic hits from the 90’s; Shine, December, World I Know and Heavy. They also introduced the fans in attendance to new material, Right As Rain, Over Me from a planned 2019 double album release.

Not to be outdone, Three Doors Down took the stage and ripped through a set best described as Southern Rock Grunge. Formed in Mississippi in 1996, the band has had its share of ups and downs from being one of the few notable acts to play Donald Trump’s inauguration party in 2016 to losing founding guitarist Matt Roberts that same year to a drug overdose. The band is currently fronted by original members, singer Brad Arnold and guitarist Chris Henderson. They are joined by recent additions guitarist Chet Roberts, bassist Justin Biltonen and longtime Greg Upchurch on drums.

Sticking mostly to the hits and favorites from their multi-platinum albums like Away From the Sun, Not My Time, Kryptonite, and Here Without You. Curiously absent from the evening was any songs from their most recent release, the 2016 album Us And The Night. Owing to their southern roots and support of the troops and the current administration, the band did an excellent cover of the Charlie Daniels Band anthem, In America.

All in all The Rock And Roll Express did not disappoint and harkens back to the days of summer shows consisting of multiple headlining acts.