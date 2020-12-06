Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans

Sunday – December 6 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

Records Before the Game

Cleveland Browns (8-3, 3-2 Away)

Tennessee Titans (8-3, 4-2 Home)



Week 13 in the NFL and the Titans and Browns have identical overall records. Both teams have good running backs with mediocre defenses. Who would’ve thought that the Browns and the Titans would be ranked number 1 and 2 in rushing. Let’s take a close look at both teams seeking win number 9 this year.



What’s the X factor for this game

The X factor will be quarterback play. Both teams can run the ball and both teams allows the opposing runners to gain over 100 yards a game. Defense will be key, but QB play will be the X factor.



The AFC

Cleveland is has the number 2 position locked in the AFC North behind the undefeated Steelers. The Titans are in first place in the AFC South with a half game lead over the Colts. This is a huge game this weekend.



Cleveland Browns

What can you say about a team that’s solid on paper and has begun to play up to their expectations? You say nothing and be glad that they are turning the corner because that team has been snake bitten for years. QB Baker Mayfield is playing like he’s comfortable running the offense. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined is leading the league in rushing. Wide out Jarvis Landry is leading the team in receptions and receiving yards since Odell Beckham Jr. has been injured. The Browns are in the hunt for a playoff spot this year and I believe that they will win a playoff game this season.



Tennessee Titans

QB Ryan Tannehill has only one job this week. Manage the offense! He has the talent around him to control the clock and score points. Running back Derrick Henry is leading the league in rushing and carries. He has 1257 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns on 256 attempts. You know that the Titans are going to run the ball, but can you stop them for four quarters. The Titans running game gets tougher down the stretch. Look for the Titans to give the Browns a heavy dose of Derrick Henry between the tackles in this one.



Prediction

ESPN has the Titans with a 67% chance of winning at home this weekend. Quarterback play will be key. Which team can play a dang near perfect game is the answer in Nashville. I’m taking the Browns on the road this week by 3!



Final Score

Browns – 24

Titans – 21