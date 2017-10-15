Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans

Sunday – October 15 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston – Texas

Records Prior to the Game

Cleveland Browns (0-5, 0-2 Away)

Houston Texans (2-3, 1-2 Home)

Losing J.J. Watt will be a hard void to fill. Anything outside filling his spot will be a challenge for the defense. It’s easy to say, “next man up”, but in the case of the Texans, they will fill his spot with a committee of guys that can play.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re still at church and the preacher and your family are going to Luby’s afterwards for Sunday dinner. You know you love the Luby`s LuAnn platter!

Why you should watch this game

How will the defense play this week. The offense looks good, but when J.J. Watt went down; the defense looked lost.

Offensive Game Plan

Lamar Miller has to start off strong this week. I hate seeing a good runner not get the ball. For the past three games the offensive line has looked fresh in the running game. This week the running game has to be featured from the beginning of the first quarter. We all know that DeShaun Watson will get the ball to DeAndre Hopkins without a doubt. But what’s needed is establishing the run. Tight end play will also be needed in the red zone. The Browns have a young linebacker corp that’s meshing every week. The offense has to control the clock and establish the run to get a win.

Defensive Game Plan

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer is being replaced by Kevin Hogan. DeShone was a better threat under center because of his ability to escape the pocket and extend plays. Kevin Hogan is a good quarterback on a team with no offensive line. The defense has to apply pressure all day. The offensive line has its trouble. They are giving up an average of three sacks a game in the second half. The defense has to be disruptive. Isaiah Crowell will be the work horse for the Browns this week. They will come out running the ball. Stopping the running game will be key.

Prediction

This is pretty much a locked game. ESPN, USA Today and Sports Illustrated are picking the Texans.

You never know… on any given Sunday any team can pull out a win. Not this Sunday!

Final Score

Texans 31 – Browns 10