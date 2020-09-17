Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns

Thursday – September 17 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NFLN

FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, OH

Records Before the Game

Cincinnati Bengals (0-1, 0-0 Away)

Cleveland Browns (0-1, 0-0 Away)



The Battle of Ohio is the title for this game. The winner has bragging rights for the next few weeks or so. It’s a game that means a lot to the people that live in that state. And that’s about it. Believe it or not this game is interesting! Both teams have their stars and personas that intrigue sports nuts. The Bengals have their Heisman Trophy winner in Joe Burrow and Cleveland has theirs in Baker Mayfield. Let’s take a look at this week’s Thursday Night game.



Cincinnati Bengals

First year starter Joe Burrow is only 6 months out of college and winning a national championship. This guy is the second coming of Tom Brady, but light years a head of Tom at this point. Running back Joe Mixon (who just signed a contract extension) will be the featured back in this offense. He will get his touches and grind up yards from the opening kick off. He’s the key to the Bengals offense. Wide Receiver A. J. Green is healthy and will find his way into the end zone… he always does! The Bengals will be a good team in seasons to come, but they will make their mark on the league this year.



Cleveland Browns

This team looks good on paper, but names and accolades don’t win games! Quarterback Baker Mayfield has a lot to prove to his organization, team and fans. He reminds me of former quarterback Jay Cutler. He has the talent to win games, but has more excuses than wins. The Browns have running back Kareem Hunt. He’s a proven superstar that has rushed for over 2,400 yards in his career. On the outside Mayfield has two of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL with Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham, Jr. I’m scratching my head looking at this team that only scored six points last week. I’m sure this week they will get on track in the passing game.

Prediction

The over/under for this contest is 43! ESPN has the Browns winning this one with a 62.4% chance of winning at home. I think this game will be a lot closer than anyone is expecting. Everyone will be watching this one.

Final Score

Browns – 21

Bengals – 17