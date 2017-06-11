Christian Pulisic Scores Twice in Win Against Trinidad and Tobago

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer team wraps up their World Cup qualifying bout against Trinidad and Tobago with a respectable 2-0 victory. As a result, Team USA moves to third place in the Group behind Costa Rica and Mexico.

The first half was scoreless. The U.S. did have a few chances to punch the ball in but couldn’t quite get it in. Give credit T&T as they showed much resilience on defense, giving the Americans a hard time. Furthermore, T&T saved seven shots on goal attempted by Team USA.

In the 52nd minute, Christian Pulisic, with an assist from DeAndre Yedlin, drilled the ball from very close range, giving the Americans a 1-0 lead. It was a magnificent play. Yedlin’s pass caused T&T’s goalie to fall as he attempted to defect the ball, allowing Pusilic to take advantage.

Ten minutes later, with an assist from Jozy Altidore, Pusilic scored his second goal of the night. On that play, before receiving the pass from Altidore, Pusilic slipped past two defenders and after that he only had to get past the goalie.

Pusilic is 18-years-old and currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, a football club located in Germany. Pusilic made his debut for U.S. MNT on March 29th, 2016 in a 2018 World Cup qualifying match, becoming the youngest American to ever play in a World Cup qualifying match, being 17-years-old at the time. So far five of Pulisic’s seven career goals with Team USA were in World Cup qualifying matches. Pusilic may be on his way to becoming a big name for Team USA in the future.

On Sunday, Team USA travels to Mexico City to take on Mexico in a World Cup qualifying match. In the first meeting last November, Mexico escaped with a 2-1 win. Mexico has only allowed one goal so far in the qualifiers and they’ve yet to lose. If Team USA can pull off a miracle and win on Sunday, then it’ll definitely be a big help for Team USA.