Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

Thursday – November 28 – 11:30 a.m.

TV: FOX

Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Records Before the Kick

Chicago Bears (5-6, 2-3 Away)

Detroit Lions (3-7-1, 2-3 Home)

Both teams share the same disappointing story this season. Last year’s flash in the pan but ended up losing otherwise easy games in the fourth quarter. Chicago’s stifling defense has been a wide open trail to the end zone for opposing offenses. On the other side of the coin, the Lions can’t keep a healthy quarterback because the offensive line is patched up. Let’s take a look at this game for both teams.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The family is having a late breakfast with your parents and your mother hates it when you and your dad watch TV while eating!

Why you should watch this game

There’s no way out for either team. This is a swing game which means that the season hangs on Thursday morning. Both teams need a win.

Chicago Bears

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was benched last game because of a nagging injury. Chicago fans cringe when he’s under center. He’s shown flashes of being a great, but he struggles and looks as if he’s lost his way. The Chicago defense led by linebacker Khalil Mack has to play physical from the kick off. The Bears offense can’t play catch up when they fall behind. Chicago averages 17 points per game and that’s near the bottom of the league. The defense gives up 17 points per game while the Lions offense scores on the average of 23 points per contest.

Detroit Lions

Who’s playing QB for the Lions this week? Last week Jeff Driskel started under center. This week the Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia has named undrafted rookie David Blough starter over Jeff Driskel in hope that he can give this Lions team a boost. Three things the Lions must do for a win. First, give Bo Scarbrough the ball. He has to get the ball in the first series to get himself going. Second, wide out Kenny Golladay needs to play in the slot instead of being outside the numbers. This confuses defensive coordinators when they can’t cover him near the line. Finally, the defense has to rattle Trubisky from the first snap. Trubisky hates being sacked especially in the red zone.

Prediction

ESPN has the over/under 37. The safe bet is take the under. Both teams are struggling to put up points at this juncture of the season. Chicago can get it going with a win on Thanksgiving. Detroit can get a spark with an unproven rookie that has nothing to lose this week. I’m taking Chicago by 3!

Final Score

Bears – 20

Lions – 17