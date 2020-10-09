Charlotte 49ers vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Charlotte 49ers vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – October 10 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX

Records Before the Game

Charlotte 49ers (0-2, 0-1 C-USA)

North Texas Mean Green (1-2, 0-1 C-USA)



This will be the swing game for both teams. UNT sits at 1-2 while Charlotte is yet to win a game. Both teams are desperate right now, but getting a win on Saturday can change their fortune. Let’s take a look at this contest.



Why you should watch this game

Both teams need a win to set themselves up in conference play. A loss for either would be a huge set back.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s a better game on ABC. Ranked teams always get the views over everyone else. Who would you want to watch? Ranked or unranked teams?

Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte hasn’t won a game in almost a year. Their last win was on November 30, 2019 and it was close. They have been under dogs in their first two games, but this week they are the favorites on the road. Charlotte has a stingy defense and if they want a win, it starts with stopping UNT’s offense. The defense is giving up 17 points a game while UNT is scoring 31 points a contest.



UNT Mean Green

The Mean Green are a team that can put up points. Lately the defense has struggled in the latter minutes of the 4th quarter giving up back breaking touchdowns. It’s like being snake bitten. Last year, the Mean Green had this game in the bag only to lose by a point 39-38 in the 4th. Quarterback Chris Reynolds threw two touchdowns for the win. The defense will be key for getting a win at home this week.



Prediction

Both teams are the complete opposite of each other. Charlotte has a good defense while UNT has the better offense. The over/under is 60 so take the under in this one. I’m taking UNT by 12 at home.

Final Score

Mean Green – 29

49ers – 17