CFP National Championship Preview: Clemson Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#2 Clemson Tigers vs #1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Monday – January 7 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

Records Before Kickoff

Clemson Tigers (14-0)

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-0)

Let’s kill all of the talking! This is what everyone truly wanted to see. The two best teams in the country will square off and silence all the critics. Alabama is slated to be the giant in college football. Clemson on the other hand has to be the giant killer for this game. Now, if `Bama wins the national championship, it’s over for any team in the nation to beat them. Confidence is everything. Let’s take a look at this game from both teams perspective and at the end of this article, I’ll give my prediction.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You foolishly promised your girlfriend a night out for dinner because she’s been so loving and patient throughout the bowl season. Now, if this is you buddy, take her to Applebee’s, Chili`s or any place with a lot of TVs.

Why you should watch this game

You want to see who`s the best, Clemson or Alabama. The nation is divided. Do you want to see the Tide Roll or the Tigers take down Nick Saban and the machine!

Alabama Crimson Tide

Tua Tagovailoa came in second in the Heisman race. This guy is dynamite looking for a place to explode. His numbers are as follows for the season: 3671 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 4 INTs. Remember this is only his second year at Alabama and he’s already listed as a folk hero. Running back Damien Harris is a tough runner between the tackles and he leads the team in rushing. Wide out Jerry Jeudy is the threat on the outside. He has 63 receptions for 1176 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Alabama offense is so potent that if a defense plays either in a man or zone defense Alabama can still put up points. Nick Saban is looking to win his 7th National Championship. They just might!

Clemson Tigers

Freshman Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the key! How many quarterbacks could lead a team this talented to the National Championship game… not many! Lawrence has put up big numbers since being promoted to helmsman this season. He passed for 2933 yards, 27 touchdowns and 4 INTs. He’s also a threat running the ball as well. Running back Travis Etienne is a man among boys carrying the ball for the last two seasons. He has 1572 on the ground with 22 touchdowns, so he will get his touches. Wide Receiver Tee Higgins has to get the ball from different spots on the field. He’s most dangerous from the slot, so getting him the ball would keep the defense guessing.

Prediction

ESPN has this game even across the board. Once again, turnovers, mental breakdowns and penalties will be key for both teams. The over/under is 59.5 so take the over. Defense wins championships so this will come down to the 4th quarter.

Final Score

Clemson 35

Alabama 31