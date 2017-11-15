Cezar Ferreira vs Paulo Costa Needs to Happen

By Kyler Kuehler

Middleweight contender Cezar Ferreira edged out a split decision victory over Nate Marquardt (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis from his striking along with his jiu-jitsu and wrestling combination. Now that he has gotten back on the road to victory he already has called out his next opponent he wishes to meet inside the octagon and that opponent is the fast-rising star and undefeated middleweight contender Paulo Costa.

Yes, two fighters who use to train against each other now have beef towards each other is a fight just waiting to happen and here is why it needs to take place soon inside the octagon.

First off, they both have great striking power, which for certain will be exciting to see just how well they go at it while standing toe-to-toe with each other since fans have always enjoyed straight up striking style fights. Although, Costa does have more victories in the knockout category than Ferreira with his ten against Ferreira’s three, so with that in mind the striking style might not be as even as it seems now. However, this is MMA and from all that has happened, we know that anything can happen and therefore the striking power both of these fighters bring to the octagon could be another war just waiting to happen.

Then there is the grappling and ground-and-pound, which both are well equipped with giving the fight more meaning to why it must take place. They both are trained in jiu-jitsu, but it would be interesting to see how Ferreira mixes his wrestling in against Costa and how Costa will handle that type of grappling power Ferreira brings to the octagon.

So now it’s clear that they both have their own style with one more well-rounded in striking and the other in grappling just makes the fight more unpredictable and like stated before, they were once training buddies so it now comes down to see who has shown a greater improvement in their game along with who can figure the other out and show their opponent why they should have changed up their game plan.

The only left to do now is to relay the message to Dana White and hope he sees the excitement in this bout to make it go down.