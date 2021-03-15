Casino Gaming Gods

Throughout the history of time there have been gods and goddesses that people have believed in. These are the different deities that people have believed to guide and protect them in all that they do. And today, we want to take a look at some of the gods and goddesses that various gamblers believe in, these are the deities that both online casino players and land-based players believe to help them in their fortune.

Lakshmi: Hindu Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity

Lakshmi is the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, and the most interesting part is that she is one who is still celebrated and worshipped even today. It is believed that she has the ability to bring luck, hence the reason why many gamblers believe in her. Despite the fact that she is believed to bring luck, she is also one is believed to punish anyone who is getting too big for his or her shoes.

Hermes: Greek God of Gambling

Hermes is the Greek God of Gambling other than that, he is also known as the messenger of the gods. According to leroijohnny.com/fr, he is believed to be one who brings luck to all gamblers and this is according to the Greek legend that he is the one who invented dice.

Macuilxochitl: Aztec God of Gambling

The Aztecs believed in Macuilxochitl who is the god of gambling. But other than gambling, he is believed to have presided over many things like music, dancing, painting, writing, feasts and games in general. He is the god of pleasure and is ready to reward all who seek him and worship him. However, there was thing that he did not like and that was over indulgence. According to legend, if things got a bit too much and over the top he wouldn’t be one to let it slide. It was then believed that his punishments included boils, haemorrhoids and venereal disease.