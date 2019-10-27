Carolina Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Carolina Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday – October 27 – 3:05 p.m.

TV: FOX

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

Records Before the Game

Carolina Panthers (4-2, 3-0 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (6-0, 2-0 Home)

Stop wondering if Cam Newton will be okay, that’s not what we’re talking about here. We know that Kyle Allen is doing an awesome job under center. 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is playing lights out. This the game of the week for NFL football fans and crazy critics. Let’s take a look at both teams.

Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey is nothing less than dynamic. He has carried this offense all season. He’s responsible for 67% of the carries, yards and receptions for this team. He’s been pegged as the front runner for league MVP at this point of the season. He has 617 yards on the ground and 7 touchdowns at this point of the season. Wide receiver DJ Moore is emerging as a hidden jewel in the offense. Kyle Allen has to be himself playing his game under center since being name starter after Cam Newton went down with his injury. The defense on the other hand has to make 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo very uncomfortable to get this win. As long as he’s being touched, it disrupts his rhythm.

San Francisco 49ers

Are you surprised that the 49ers are balling out? Well I’m shocked! The offense scores an average of 26 points a game, but the defense is giving up only 10 points a game. That defense is stifling every offense they’ve faced. No one really knows who’s on that defense except Richard Sherman and he’s a blanket on the corner. That defense is giving up 249 total yards a game and at the same time only giving up 90 yards rushing to their opponents. Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey is leading the league in rushing and receptions out of the backfield. This will be a challenge for both teams this week.

Prediction

I’m sure that every pregame show will be covering this one and breaking down their thoughts for this game. You have two surprising teams at this point of the season. No one saw this coming, but they will clash this Sunday. ESPN has the 49ers with a 70% chance to win. The over/under is 42 so take the over.

Final Score

Panthers – 30

49ers – 26