Cannons too much for Dallas Rattlers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Dallas Rattlers were defeated by the Boston Cannons 15-11 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco in what was the second meeting of the two teams this season. The Rattlers fall to 0-6.



The Rattlers began the contest in control, scoring four goals compared to two from Boston in the opening 15 minutes with scores from Cody Radziewicz , Jack Jasinski , Brian Kormondy , and Ryan McNamara . McNamara would later go on to score another goal and add one assist in the second half. Boston’s Tim Edwards and Challen Rogers scored the first and second goal for the Cannons, respectively. Rattlers’ goaltender Christian Carson-Banister made five saves in the first, and Dallas had a combined five caused turnovers by the end of the opening half.



Dallas’ offense struggled to produce in the second quarter, scoring just one goal, which came from attackman Bryce Wasserman . Boston, on the other hand, scored five, all from different players. Will Sands, James Fahey III, Zed Williams, Cal Dearth, and Mark Cockerton all found the back of the net for the Cannons. The Cannons ended the first half with eight goals on 13 shots on net, compared to Dallas’ five goals on 15 shots on net.



Dallas showed some life on offense in the third quarter, scoring the first and final three tallies of the frame. Wasserman scored his second goal of the game—and eighth of the season—just 3:22 into the second half. After three strikes from Boston’s John Uppgren, Cockerton, and Connor O’Hara, the Rattlers ended the quarter on a good note with scores from McNamara and midfielder Ryan Beville .



Cannons’ O’Hara, Cockerton, and Sands scored the opening three goals of the final quarter to increase their lead to 14-8. With 5:52 left to play, Dallas went on a three-goal scoring run in 2:10 minutes thanks to scores to Radziewicz, Blake Boudreau , and Joe Saggese . Boston added a goal to win 15-11.



The Rattlers will return to action Sunday, July 14 at home against the Chesapeake Bayhawks. The game will serve as Community Heroes Day to honor all first responders. Tickets for the game are on sale now at DallasRattlers.com or by calling (800) 413-6109.

Courtesy;Dallas Rattlers

