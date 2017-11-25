- Can the North Texas Mean Green Improve to 9-3?
Can the North Texas Mean Green Improve to 9-3?
-
- Updated: November 25, 2017
Game Info
North Texas Mean Green Vs Rice Owls
Saturday – November 25 – 12:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN 3
Rice Stadium – Houston – Texas
Records Before the Game
North Texas Mean Green (8-3, 6-1 C-USA)
Rice Owls (1-10, 1-6 C-USA)
2017 has been going great for the North Texas Mean Green as the team has racked up impressive wins with impressive offensive performances. UNT even claimed the throne of Conference USA West, giving them the opportunity to play for the official C-USA throne against Florida Atlantic on December 2.
The Mean Green finished 6-0 at home for the first time since 2003. Quarterback Mason Fine set a new single-season record of passing yards of 3,198, breaking the previous record of 3,103 that was set in 1994.
This season, in six of their eight victories, the Mean Green have scored at least 43 points. UNT is currently second in C-USA in scoring offense, averaging 38.2 points per game. Furthermore, UNT is ranked first in C-USA in total offense, averaging 477 total offensive yards per game. UNT offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has really turned the UNT offense into a scoring machine. Overall, UNT has really turned it around after finishing 1-11 in 2015.
The Mean Green have one more regular season game before they prepare for the C-USA Championship game. On Saturday, they travel to Houston to take on the Rice University Owls. UNT is looking for their first nine-win season since 2013 and sixth in program history. Furthermore, UNT has a golden opportunity to be a ten-win team for the first time in program history. The Mean Green are truly on a roll. Rice may be 1-10, but UNT will still need to take them seriously. UNT will be without senior star running back Jeffery Wilson, who may also miss the C-USA championship, as well as UNT’s bowl game. That’s a blow for UNT, but they have reliable options.
UNT needs to beat Rice to boost their confidence for their C-USA Championship game. The future couldn’t look brighter for the North Texas Mean Green. They just have to approach each game one at a time.
