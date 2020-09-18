Can Dallas Mark 60th Anniversary by Breaking Super Bowl Drought?

The Dallas Cowboys have known little other than failure in their bid to reach the Super Bowl since they last hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft in the 1995 season. It has been a frustrating 25 years for this storied NFL franchise.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has spent significant sums and assembled a plethora of talent in his bid to win the fourth title of his tenure. However, it has not been enough for the Cowboys, who have only won four playoff matches since their last triumph, and are yet to reach the NFC Championship Game.

This year the franchise celebrates its 60th anniversary and it would be fitting for them to end their cycle of disappointment and at least reach the Super Bowl. There’s more than enough talent on the roster and new head coach Mike McCarthy is set to give the team a new lease of life after Jason Garrett’s tenure came to an end in 2019. McCarthy will be under pressure from the off, but he is more than used to that after 12 years with the Green Bay Packers. In an underwhelming NFC East – there’s an opportunity there for Dallas to rise and make an impact post-season.

Can Dallas Learn From Past Failures?

The Cowboys are one of the top six contenders to win the Super Bowl according to the sportsbooks of the 2020 season. However, they've often been hyped-up in the past and have failed to live up to expectations. There have been seasons where Dallas have been in position and successfully made their move. In Dak Prescott's rookie season, he supplanted Tony Romo and, alongside Ezekiel Elliott, guided the franchise to an impressive 13-3 record in the NFC Conference and the top seed.

However, when McCarthy arrived in Dallas with the Packers, the heroics from Aaron Rodgers crushed the Cowboys’ dreams in a heart-breaking 34-31 defeat. It was eerily similar to the 2014 contest between the two sides in the Divisional Round – where Dallas were subject to a controversial catch ruling at Lambeau Field. Dez Bryant appeared to have caught a strike from Romo before falling at the one-yard line, only for the catch to be chalked off. It resulted in a narrow defeat to McCarthy’s men, ending Romo’s last hope of leading the Cowboys to glory. Prescott did get his first playoff win 2018 against Seattle Seahawks with an impressive outing, only for Dallas to be dumped out by the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. There’s clearly a lot of demons for the franchise to banish in 2020.

Will McCarthy Lead Cowboys Forward?

Dallas is stacked with talent on their offense in 2020. Prescott is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, while Elliott is perhaps the leading running back. The two players are the heartbeat of the Cowboys and have the ability to carry the team towards the crown on their own. Consistency has been their trouble in their careers to date. They’re only entering their fifth seasons in the league, but Elliott is in his prime and the Cowboys must ensure that they capitalize on his prowess before he gets worn down. The receiving corps was outstanding last term with a formidable one-two punch with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Cooper was signed to a long-term deal in the off-season, while the ranks were boosted further with the selection of CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the 2020 Draft. Prescott will have an embarrassment of riches to work with, therefore Dallas should have a top-five offense and anything lower would quite frankly be a disappointment. It’s on McCarthy to bring the team together and his expertise lies on the offensive side of the ball. He has to get the best out of Prescott, Elliott, and Cooper to allow his team to thrive. There is talent on the other side of the ball, including DeMarcus Lawrence, Leighton Vander Esch, and Jaylon Smith. Dallas’ attempt to end their 25-drought with the Super Bowl will hinge on the performances of their key men on offense.