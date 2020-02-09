Cameron Payne scores 43, Legends WIN

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Cameron Payne had a career night to lead the Texas Legends (19-15) to a 132-105 victory over the Iowa Wolves (15-18) Saturday night in Frisco.

Tyus Battle grabbed the first points of the game for the Wolves to give them the early lead. The visitors went up 5-2 before Texas responded with 11 unanswered. Jaylen Hoard put up nine straight points as Texas took an eight-point lead. Iowa quickly cut the gap to three, but the nearness fueled the Legends to a 17-point advantage with just under three minutes in the first. Payne added 16 points in the second to give him a 30-point performance by halftime. The Wolves cut a 20-point deficit down to eight midway through the quarter, but the Legends finished with a 20-11 push to take a 66-49 edge into the locker room.

Iowa came out firing in the second half, cutting the difference to five points with seconds on the clock, but Brandon Fields closed the third with a long ball to give Texas the momentum they needed going into the final minutes. The Legends spread the scoring in the fourth, knocking down 57% en route to a 41-point quarter. Texas finished the game with a three-ball from Jahmal McMurray to end on the largest lead of the night.

Payne finished 17-of-24 and 6-of-10 outside for 43 points, 2 assists, 3 steals, and a block. Jaylen Hoard added 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. Chad Brown had a game-high 13 rebounds while Brandon Fields led all with 10 assists. Aric Holman came off the bench for 16 points, 3 rebounds joined by Moses Brown with 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

James Webb III powered the Wolves with 15 points, 9 rebounds, followed closely by Lindell Wigginton off the bench with 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. Brandone Francis finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds, while Jaylen Johnson neared a double-double with 10 rebounds, 9 points, and 5 assists. Barry Brown and Canyon Barry combined for 24 points to round out the double-digit scoring.

Texas heads to Salt Lake City for their final game before the All-Star break. The game against the Stars will be broadcast live at 8pm CT on www.TexLegends.com.

Courtesy: Texas Legends