Cambage & Diggins-Smith named to 2018 All-WNBA Team

DALLAS WINGS LIZ CAMBAGE AND SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMTIH NAMED TO 2018 ALL-WNBA TEAMS

Arlington, TX – All-stars Liz Cambage and Skylar Diggins-Smith have been named to the 2018 First and Second All-WNBA teams. It was announced by the league today.

In her first WNBA season since 2013, Cambage earns her first All-WNBA First Team honor. This season she led the league in scoring (23.0 ppg) and ranked second in rebounding (9.7 rpg). On July 17, the 6-8 all-star recorded a career best of 53 points, which marked as a new WNBA record for most points scored in a single game. She would continue to make WNBA history throughout the season, recording most points in a two-game span (88) and six-game span (206).

For Diggins-Smith this is her third All-WNBA honor. This past season, she averaged a career-high 6.2 assists (third in the WNBA) to go with 17.9 points while playing a league-high 34.1 minutes per game. She recorded a new career high of 35 points on June 8 at Indiana going 10-for-22 from the field and 14-16 behind the free throw line.

Joining Cambage for All-WNBA First Team are Breanna Stewart (Seattle), Elena Delle Donne (Washington) Diana Taurasi (Phoenix) and Tiffany Hayes (Atlanta), while Candace Parker (Los Angeles), Maya Moore (Minnesota), Brittney Griner (Phoenix), Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago) join Diggins-Smith for the All-WNBA Second Team.

Courtesy: Dallas Wings