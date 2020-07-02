Cam Newton is a Patriot

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton signed a one year deal with the New England Patriots. The New England Patriots organization is one of a few teams that gives second chances to players that have had problems with the league and/or other teams. Players such as Randy Moss and Antonio Brown are proof. Cam Newton was released by the Panthers earlier this year on a contract dispute while coming off an injury in Carolina. The deal is worth $1.05 million with $550,00 signing bonus, but the deal could reach a maximum of $7.5 million with bonuses and incentives. Newton’s deal does not include a provision preventing New England from applying a 2021 franchise tag on him. Let’s explore what all of this means and his numbers as a starter since entering the league 9 years ago.

Cam as a Panther

A former No. 1 overall pick, Newton has a 71-59-1 record as a starter. He has thrown for 29,041 yards (completing 59.6% of his passes) with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. He has been one of the most mobile quarterbacks in league history. Newton has rushed for 4,806 yards with 858 touchdowns while averaging a solid 5.1 yards a carry. He was the first quarterback to pass for 35 touchdowns and run for 10 scores in the same season. Newton lead the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50 while winning 15 games that season (2015). A foot injury from last season sat him on the sidelines only to be released in March of this year. Remember he’s only 31 with a lot of football left in him.

The Patriot Way

The New England Patriots are the flagship of winning for about the last 20 years in the NFL. This organization rarely drafts big named players because of their style of play. Sure the Patriots win Super Bowls, but they also win with the free agents that they don’t pay over the top money for. Bill Belichick is an awesome manager of talent. He’s the younger version of former head coach Jimmy Johnson. When over the top players join New England, they tone down their personalities and conform to how the Patriots carry themselves or they depart quickly. I call it the Yankees Effect. Players fit in to the culture and not rock the boat when it comes to being loud or flashy. I can’t wait to see Newton with his new team.

My Thoughts

I thought it was strange to sign Cam Newton to this roster. The Patriots already have 4 quarterbacks on the team Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, Brian Lewerke and J`Mar Smith. Where does he fit in? The answer to that is at starter. I believe that Newton will thrive in this offense. I’m not concerned with his passing, but he has always been a threat of running the ball. I’ll be watching all of this unfold this season and so should you!