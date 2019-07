Photos By Michael Kolch

International soccer came to Frisco tonight. C.F. America and Pumas UNAM played a friendly to a large crowd. C.F America was the majority but Pumas fans held their own. At appeared that Pumas was determined to dominate the game, putting up one goal in the first half and two penalty kicks in the second half. The last goal was scored in the last minute of the game. Final score 3 to 0.