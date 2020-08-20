Buying an Old Car? Here’s an Inspection Guide to Help You Out

There’s a good reason why a considerable number of people will contemplate buying used cars instead of new ones. First and foremost, it’s cheaper and you also get to find a car that meets your specifications and needs. Cars depreciate in value with time. In addition to this, you’ll not have additional car registration fees or car insurance registration charges.

Now, depending on the car’s mileage, you could find a car that has got a lot to give in terms of its conditions and the model you choose. Buying a used car is a sensible decision to make but then again, you still need to be extra cautious as it could land you into a lot of trouble. There have been cases of people investing in stolen cars without knowing. It’s for this reason that this car inspection guide will help you to make an informed decision before buying a used car. Read on to know all that there is when buying an old car.

1. Check the Car’s Driving Records

When it comes to buying a used car, you’ll need to know how much risk the second-hand car puts you in. Tracking a used car’s driving record will make it easier to identify the car’s problems making it easier to correct them earlier on. In accordance with the guys at Dmvrecords.us.org, checking the car’s driving history will also help to provide you with the car’s background history. With such information, it will help to make it easier in knowing whether the car had any DUI records, hit and run records, or any other traffic violation records. You just don’t want to be in for someone else’s faults. Getting pulled over for someone else’s careless mistakes is the last thing that you want. It will tarnish your good reputation and ruin your good records.

2. Check the Car’s Ownership

When buying an old car, you’ll not have all the information you’d need to ascertain whether the car is stolen or not. In most, if not all the cases, there’s a high possibility of buying a stolen car even before the owner gets a chance to report it stolen. Advancements in communication technology have made it possible for individuals to post car sale ads on the media and at reasonable prices. These will be great and irresistible car deals on the internet that you’ll not want to pass you by. In addition to this, these will be flashy and highly-priced cars on the market that you’ll not resist.

Before buying a used car, ensure that the seller provides you with the car ownership records. These should be the documents that will prove the car’s identification. The driver’s license should reflect on the car’s identification records. Before handing over the money or signing on the dotted lines, check whether the car has busted tail lights, bullet holes, or other telltale signs of a stolen car. Below are signs that you are buying a stolen car. They include:

The sellers’ suspicious behaviors

Check for missing car keys

Check the car’s title and ensure that the information matches with that of the seller

Double-check the vehicle history records

Ensure that the car has a valid license plate

3. Check the Car’s Mileage

When buying an old car, it will be of utmost importance to check its mileage. The car’s appearance should be consistent with its mileage. There are car buyers who’ll opt for 100,000-mile cars because for starters, the cars will be in perfect condition. When buying a used car, it’s about ensuring that the previous owner took great care of the car despite the many digits on the odometer.

Now, did you know that modern odometers can easily be tampered with? These are odometers that are digitized, making it easier for shady car dealers to hack. The best thing is that with the same advanced technology, you can find out the MOT’s status online to know the car’s mileage before getting duped into buying an already too old car for a price that doesn’t fit it.

4. Check for Damages

Any mismatched colors on the panels will mean inconsistencies in the car’s original color. Buying an older car means checking whether the finish is even and consistent. Uneven molds could mean underlying and poorly done paint jobs. This is not something that you’d want when buying a used car. One thing to note is that the structural integrity of your ‘newly’ found ride will be dependent on what’s underneath the paint job. You don’t want to invest in a car that was recently involved in an accident and got patch jobs that will show up in the months to come.

5. Engine Performance

Behind every moving car is a high performing car engine. That must sound borrowed, but it makes a lot of sense, especially when buying a used car! Before buying an old car, pop the hood open to check what’s underneath. Any signs of oil leaks, fuel leaks, cracked belts, and old hoses could mean disaster down the road. It will be of utmost importance to consult with a qualified mechanic before buying a used car. This way, you’ll know of any underlying issues with the engine as well as other mechanical issues. One of the major signs of a damaged engine will be that engine light on the dashboard. If it doesn’t turn off when the engine is turned on, then know for a fact that you are investing in a “brand new second hand” that will cost you dearly.

6. Taking the Car for a Test Drive

Finally, taking the car for a road test will help to determine whether the car is structurally stable. While at it, check for steering wheel vibrations, brake performance, unusual engine noises, and whether the warning lights are on. This will be a crucial determinant of the car’s overall performance. Any issues arising from the test drive will be red flags that you’ll have to consider and whether you’ll be comfortable in purchasing a car with mechanical issues.

While buying a used car might seem like the best decision, you’ll need to be extra cautious before getting involved in a deal that will cost you a lot down the line. It could be a powerful used 1964 Ford Mustang that you’ve desired for years. But then again, you need to ensure that it’s worth the investment. The above guide will provide you with tips and insights on how to go about buying an old car.