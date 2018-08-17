Bush, Stone Temple Pilots & The Cult at Toyota Music Factory

Photos and Review by Jerome Miron

Three groups representing over two decades of rock music joined forces on a summer tour this year. The Cult, Bush and Stone Temple Pilots begin touring the US on their “The Revolution 3 Tour” since April, and Tuesday night, their buses rolled into the Toyota Music Factory. But who is headlining one may ask? Well, it depends upon what night of the week it is. When you have three bands used to headlining, you take turns and that’s what this trio of groups agreed to do. So for Irving, that meant a set order of STP and then The Cult and finally, Bush to close out the night Judging by the full house there to see three headliners for the price of one, the fans seemed to approve.

Opening the show was a promising trio, indie/garage band The Dirty Cuts. With vocalist bassist Bobby McCall, guitarist Anthony Ratto and drummer Jenine Cali, they ripped through a strong five song set in support of their 2018 release “Kiss the Devil and Run.”

STP took the stage at a little after 7pm and immediately launched into fan favorites “Wicked Garden” and “Vasoline” and played a nice eleven track set of old and new songs. With original members, the DeLeo brothers on bass and lead guitar and Eric Kretz on drums, the band seems to have found a nice replacement for their previous two singers in new lead singer Jeff Gutt. After the untimely passing of both former singers Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington in 2015, the band announced a search for a new front man in 2016 and signed Gutt in later 2017 and it has definitely paid off. Playing a string of hits from their award-winning catalog of the 90’s, STP also introduced the crowd to songs from their 2018 self-titled release, with the tracks “Meadow” and “Roll Me Under”.

Next up was The Cult at around 8:30pm. No knock on the band, they are the oldest band on this tour, and they seemed content to focus more on the music than putting on a lot of moves like their younger counter parts and it served them just fine, thank you. With background LED screen visuals that played nicely with the spiritual mojo of their lead singer Ian Astbury, the lads stuck mostly to fan favorites like “Sweet Soul Sister”, “Fire Woman” “Love Removal Machine” and “She Sells Sanctuary”. Indeed, with only two new releases in past ten years, and only Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy remaining from original lineup, this could best be described as a greatest hits tour: familiar and solid, but nothing new.

Which left Bush as tonight’s headliners for this night. From the moment Gavin Rossdale ripped into the guitar cords for “Machinehead” the UK band grabbed the audience by their collective collars and did not let up through a very tight ten song set. Founding members Rossdale and drummer Robin Goodridge joined with new guitarist Chris Traynor and bassist Corey Britz in 2002 and disbanded shortly thereafter for a sabbatical that lasted until 2010. While Bush definitely delivered on mega-hits “Everything Zen” and “Glycerine” and “Comedown”, they also treated the crowd to a few new songs like “This Is War” and a nice cover of the Beatle’s “Come Together”. Of the evening’s three band billing, front man Rossdale definitely won MVP honors for the night as he did not stop moving the entire night. Here’s hoping their follow-up to their 2017 “Black and White Rainbows” comes soon.