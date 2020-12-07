Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers

Monday – December 7 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Records Before the Game

Buffalo Bills (8-3, 3-2 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (5-6, 1-4 Home)



You heard it right! The San Francisco 49ers are playing a home game in Arizona. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape of our lives, sports and government. The 49ers are playing their next two home games in Glendale. Santa Clara County is shutting down football and other sports for two weeks to control the spread of the virus. Let’s take a look at this week’s 49ers home game.



COVID-19 and the NFL

Question yourself, is it worth it to play games when the pandemic is on the rise all over the country? Sports has played a huge part in giving us some sort of normalcy. There are risks and athletes are risking their lives to bring what we know as normal to use every weekend. Key players have missed time from their teams, but what happens when they go home to their families sick? The new normal is scary everybody.



Role Reversal

The Buffalo Bills have shown flashes last year of becoming a top tier team in the AFC. Last year the 49ers looked as if the dynasty was back. This year the Bills are sitting pretty with big time wins over top 10 teams. While San Francisco is a hit and miss team at best.



Buffalo Bills

Here’s the thing with the Bills. QB Josh Allen is coming into his own. He has 3,028 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He has a QBR 75.4 which makes him 6th in the NFL. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs can go over 1,000 receiving yards in this one, all he need is 55 yards to do it. Look for the Bills defense to shut down the 49ers offense. The Bills are healthy with no players on the injury list.



San Francisco 49ers

QB Nick Mullens has played decent this season. I’m surprised that the 49ers haven’t played to his strength. He was the quarterback before Jimmy G was traded to the team. He has great touch on his long balls as well as throwing the post route. The 49ers offensive line is giving up sacks at crucial times. Look for the offense to establish the run with Raheem Mostert and Jerick McKinnon. Tight end Greg Kittle is leading the team in receptions and he has to get the ball. He’s one of the leaders in YAC (yards after catch) in the league this year.



Prediction

The over/under is 47 so take the over in this one. ESPN has the 49ers with a 55% chance of winning at home/road this week. I’m taking the Bills by 10!

Final Score

Bills – 27

49ers – 17