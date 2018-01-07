Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars Wild Card Preview

- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: 2017 NFL Wild Card Playoffs
- Updated: January 7, 2018
Game Info
Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday – January 7 – 12:05 p.m.
TV: CBS
EverBank Field – Jacksonville – FL
Let’s face it, both of these teams surprised everyone in the league this year. Blake Bortles was labeled a bust, Tyrod Taylor was benched and both teams beat really good teams this year to make it to the postseason. Who would of thought that both teams would make it here. Let’s take a look at this one and predict the winner.
Why you shouldn’t watch this game
Dinner with your in-laws and your wife really needs you to get along with your messy mother-in-law.
She’s getting up in age and needs to move in with y’all for a few months.
Why you should watch this game
You want to see if Tyrod Taylor can bring Buffalo its first playoff win since their 1995 AFC Wild Card victory over the Miami Dolphins. On the other hand, can Blake win and continue a good season in Jacksonville. It’s a toss up and we’ll leave it at that.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville’s keys to victory is run the ball first and then look for the pass. Leonard Fournette has to get off to a strong start. The offense clicks when they start off with running the ball well in the first 3 series of the game. When they don’t, they struggle with playing from behind. Fournette has 1040 yards on the ground with 9 touchdowns. He can score in the red zone with ease. The Jaguars score 56% of the time when he carries the ball inside the 20-yard line. Blake Bortles has to be patient when passing the ball this week. Buffalo has very talented corner backs that play bump and run better than half the teams in the league. The Jaguars defense is pretty good as well and stopping Tyrod Taylor is the key. Shady McCoy is only at 80% so blitzing Taylor is the most important factor this week.
Buffalo Bills
Tyrod Taylor will have to play a perfect game. He has to control a depleted offense. TE Charles Clay, RB LeSean McCoy, WR Kelvin Benjamin, and WR Deonte Thompson are either out on offense or will play at less than 100%. How do you put together a win when all of your weapons are out or playing injured? You take the reigns of off your mobile quarterback that’s how. The Bills defense will play a base defense by stacking the line and cutting off passing lanes. The 4-3 defense is the only way they can stay in the game. Jacksonville plays wide open with running the ball first which opens up the passing lanes.
Prediction
I’m taking Jacksonville. The Bills have way too many key players injured for this one. Buffalo has had a good season, but the injuries will play a huge factor in the latter part of the game.
Final Score
Jacksonville 31 – Buffalo 10
