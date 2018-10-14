Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans

Sunday – October 14 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

Records Before the Game

Buffalo Bills (2-3, 1-2 Away)

Houston Texans (2-3, 1-1 Home)

Houston Texans Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn successfully converted 4 of 5 field goal attempts, including the game winning kick in overtime in last Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys. In the previous week Fairbairn went 3 for 4 and scored 13 points including a 37-yard field goal to pull his Texans over the Indianapolis Colts 37-34 in overtime. He may have saved the Texans season after it started 0-3. In the past two weeks he’s scored 13 points each game and shares the league lead with 16 field goal attempts. With Houston ranking 31st in red zone scoring, look for Fairbairn to add more points to his total.

As for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, he’s set to play despite being listed as questionable and being limited in practice all week. His status has been in question since he took several hits from the Dallas Cowboys defense last Sunday. Watson will be facing the Buffalo Bills defense that is ranked 7th in the NFL in total yards allowed to date. As long as his offensive line can give him the time needed, the Texans offense will be fully loaded thanks to the return of Lamar Miller, as well as receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Keke Coutee and Will Fuller. If all goes to plan and the offense can increase their ability to score in the redzone, they can continue their two-game winning streak and reach .500.

The Buffalo Bills caught the favored Tennessee Titans by surprise and got their 2nd victory of the season by defeating them 13 – 12. The Bills rookie QB, Josh Allen has struggled the last two weeks after a game on the road in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings who passed for over 200 years and a touchdown. He also added two more rushing touchdowns to lead the Bills to a 27-6 upset win. The Bills face a Texans offense that will test their defensive unit that is playing some of its best football this year. They were able to force three turnovers against the Titans.

Prediction

If the Houston Texans offensive line can give Deshaun Watson just enough time, then look for Watson to pick the secondary a part with his receiving arsenal. Plus they must be able to score in the red zone and keep Fairbairn to just kicking extra points.

Final Score

Houston Texans – 28

Buffalo Bills – 21