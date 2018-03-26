Boxing Blitz with Gary Kittilsen 3/26/18

By Gary Kittilsen

The boxing worlds attention shifted back to the heavyweight division this weekend. Dillion Whyte took on Lucas Browne at the 02 Arena in London. Dillion White dominated the action from the opening bell, displaying superior hand speed and skill. By the start of the sixth round, Browne was noticeably fatigued and was being outclassed to the point that ringside announcer Max Kellerman suggested that Browne’s corner step in and stop the fight. It would have been a good decision. In the sixth round, Whyte landed a massive left hook that knocked Browne unconscious for several minutes. Following the fight, Whyte called out WBC champ Deontay Wilder. Whyte is the number one challenger for Wilder’s belt.

It was an excellent weekend for fans of big knockouts. In addition to the Whyte knockout on Saturday. Teenage sensation Ryan Garcia put forth his best effort to take home knockout of the year in Indio, California this past Thursday. Garcia knocked out Fernando Vargas at 2:55 of the opening round of a scheduled 10-round junior lightweight bout. Vargas, a veteran of almost 50 pro fights, rushed out of his corner and threw a wild overhand right that missed, from that point on it was all Garcia. Drilling his opponent with right hands to the head. The constant right hands set up Garcia big left hook that sent Vargas down and out. Referee Jerry Cantu stopped the fight with five seconds left in the round. Garcia improved his record to a perfect 14-0.

In the final major card of the weekend, two super flyweights met up for a second time. Jose Martinez and Alex Santiago faced off in Ponce, Puerto Rico the backyard of Jose Martinez. Just like their first fight, the rematch produces fireworks and fight of the year type action. Alex Santiago who stands at just 5’2 tried to press the action and bring the fight to the much taller Martinez who tried to keep his opponent at the end of his longer punches. The action really picked up starting in round five, Santiago had success scoring to the body on the inside and Martinez was able to score from the outside. Each round was fairly close and very competitive from that point on. The fight did not play out as many would have expected, Santiago despite his relatively short arms was able to win the battle of the jabs at times, while Martinez did better work in many of the exchanges on the inside. At the end of the extremely close fight, the judges ruled it a draw. Each fighter was given a score of 96-94 in his favor and the third judge had it 95-95 even. Immediately after the third score of 95-95 was read, Santiago was heard asking Martinez for another rematch.

Looking Ahead

Two of the three heavyweight champs will unify their belts this Saturday when WBA/IBF heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua and WBO Heavyweight Champ Joseph Parker square off at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, England.

The WBO Welterweight title bout between champion Jeff Horn and mandatory challenger Terence Crawford was originally scheduled for April 14th at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas has been rescheduled for June 9th due to a Crawford hand injury.

Outside the Ring



The drama that surrounds the Gennady Golvkin and Canelo Alvarez rematch continues. Alvarez failed two separate drug tests on February 17th and 20th testing positive for clenbuterol both times. The fight is scheduled for May 5th in Las Vegas and is now in jeopardy.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission temporarily suspended Canelo Alvarez last week due to his two positive tests. There will be a hearing on April 10th and the board will make a decision on the suspension and if there is any validity to the claims made by Alvarez that he consumed the clenbuterol from eating tainted meat. In Alvarez’s native Mexico clenbuterol is used by farmers in cattle feed.The drug, which is prohibited in the US, reduces fat and increases lean muscle mass