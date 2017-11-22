Box Office Report October 22-24

There are some new and a few weeks old movies at the box office. Lionsgate Films’ new comedy Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween clinched the top spot in its first week at the box office. The Tyler Perry movie generated a weekend gross income amounting to $21 million domestically while other movies struggled to earn good incomes. It is another movie from the Madea series that did well in its first week of release. A series that might soon make it to an online casino because of its popularity. The film is written and directed by Tyler Perry, he is also the main actor.

On the second position is also a new Warner Bros action movie directed by Dean Devlin called Geostorm. The movie was released on October 20 and in its first box office weekend it earned $13 million in the US and generated $52 million worldwide. It stars Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, and Abbie Cornish.

As a result of awesome movie releases Universal’s Happy Death Day dropped to the third spot from the top position in the previous week. The horror movie had a weekend gross of $9 million bringing its total worldwide gross income to $53 million, 10 days after its release.

Another Warner Bros movie Blade Runner 2049 made it in the top five of the box office. The sci-fi is doing quite well domestically and internationally since its release on October 6. Denis Villeneuve’s movie generated a weekend gross of $7 million in its third box office week. Blade Runner 2049 worldwide income is now $194 million.

Moving on, a new action film Only the Brave was brave enough to occupy the fifth spot with a weekend gross income of $6 million in its first week of release. The Sony movie was released on October 20 and is directed by Joseph Kosinski.