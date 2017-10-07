- SMU Mustangs at Houston Cougars: Game Preview
Out of Bounds Football Picks – 10/6 Weekend
- Updated: October 7, 2017
Every week I will post my football picks from the College and Pro ranks. There aren’t any safe picks here! I pick upsets and key games that change the landscape of conferences and national rankings. If I don’t post it, then it isn’t that important. I love going against the grain with my picks.
College picks to watch:
#23 West Virginia vs. #8 TCU – TCU by 10
TCU is favored to win 13 points. The over/under is 67.5. The spread will be covered easily so take the under in this game. Players to watch: QB Kenny Hill, RB Darius Anderson and WR Desmon White (TCU). QB Will Grier, RB Justin Crawford and WR Gary Jennings (WVU).
Kansas State vs. Texas – Texas by 3
This week Texas will put it all together in all 3 phases of the game. Stopping Jesse Ertz will be key. He leads K-State in passing and rushing. Players to watch: QB Jesse Ertz and WR Isaiah Zuber (KSU). QB Shane Buechele, RB Chris Warren III and WR Collin Johnson.
Arizona vs. Colorado – Colorado by 6
This game is evenly matched across the board. Both teams average 400+ yards/game and allow 366 yards to their opponents. They match up well and the team that makes the fewest mistakes will have the edge. Players to watch: QB Brandon Dawkins, and WR Tony Ellison (Arizona). Steven Montez, Phillip Lindsay and Devin Ross.
Pro picks to watch:
Packers vs. Cowboys – Cowboys by 3
Aaron Rogers has owned the Cowboys winning 6 of the last 7 against them including the playoffs. This week that will all change. The Cowboy defense will step up and shut down the Packer offense. Both teams are evenly matched with key injuries to key offensive and defensive players on both teams. Key players to watch: QB Aaron Rogers, RB Ty Montgomery and WR Devante Adams (Packers). QB Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and WR Dez Bryant (Cowboys).
Jaguars vs. Steelers – Steelers by 6
Le`Veon Bell will be a factor this week. We can talk about all of the weapons the Steelers have on offense at every position. Giving him the ball changes the dynamics on offense. The Jaguars will put up a good fight but will give it away in the fourth quarter… Players to watch: QB Ben Roethisberger, RB Le`Veon Bell and WR Antonio Brown (Steelers). QB Blake Bortles, RB Leonard Fournette and LB Donald Payne (Jaguars).
Upset of the Week:
Seahawks vs Rams – Seahawks by 10
Everyone is picking the Rams to beat the Seahawks this week. Last week the Rams went into Dallas and beat the Cowboys. Can they keep it going for another week? I’m saying no way. Players to watch:
QB Russell Wilson and Jimmy Graham (Seahawks). QB Jared Goff and RB Todd Gurley.
