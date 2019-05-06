Blues too much for the Stars in Game 6

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Stars looked to close out the series on home ice but the Blues had other plans. The Blues downed the Stars 4-1. Home ice advantage means nothing in this series. Game 7 will be in St Louis on Tuesday night.

Stars Notes:

· Center Tyler Seguin recorded a goal (1-0=1) in Game 6 vs. St. Louis and now has points in all six postseason home games (3-4=7). The forward tied Mike Modano for the second-longest postseason home point streak in Dallas Stars (1993-present) history. Modano posted 11 points (4-7=11) over six postseason home games during the 2003 Stanley Cup Playoffs from April 9 – May 3, 2003. Seguin now has 11 points (4-7=11) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

· Captain Jamie Benn logged an assist (0-1=1) against the Blues on Sunday afternoon and now has points in four of his six games in the Second Round vs. St. Louis (1-3=4). Benn has skated in 12 postseason contests and has registered 10 points (2-8=10).

· Left wing Mats Zuccarello added a helper (0-1=1) and has inked the scoresheet in five of his six games in the Second Round against the Blues (0-7=7). Zuccarello has posted 10 points (3-7=10) in 12 postseason contests.