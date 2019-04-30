Blues outlast Stars in game 3, 4-3

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Stars battle the Blues in a wild 3rd period, come up short 4-3. The Blues lead the series 2-1. Game 4 will be played at the AAC on Wednesday night.

Stars Notes from Game 3

· Right wing Alexander Radulov tallied a power play goal (1-0=1) for his fifth goal of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Radulov now has potted two power play goals in the 2019 playoffs, setting a career-high for most power play goals in a postseason. In nine playoff games, he has shares the team-lead with seven points (5-2=7). The forward now has points in all four of his postseason contests at American Airlines Center (2-2=4).

· Forward Mats Zuccarello posted a helper (0-1=1) and has inked the scoresheet in career-best three consecutive postseason games (0-4=4). He has skated in all nine of the club’s postseason games and has posted seven points (3-4=7).

· Center Tyler Seguin potted a goal (1-0=1) and now has points in all four postseason contests at American Airlines Center (2-2=4). Seguin has skated in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games and has registered seven points (3-4=7).

· Left wing Andrew Cogliano lit the lamp (1-0=1) in the third period on Monday night against the Blues. Cogliano now has recorded two goals (2-0=2) in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games. Cogliano is one of just three NHL players to have recorded a playoff goal in each of the last six Stanley Cup Playoffs, along with Washington’s T.J Oshie and Vegas’ Paul Stastny.

· Center Jason Spezza registered an assist (0-1=1) and has points in two of his last three postseason contests (1-1=2). The native of Toronto, Ontario has recoded three points (1-2=3) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

· Defenseman Miro Heiskanen registered an assist (0-1=1) and has points in back-to-back games (1-1=2). The rookie has tallied four points (2-2=4) in nine postseason contests.