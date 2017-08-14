Blondie Rocks Dallas

By Michael Kolch

Blondie returned to Dallas this weekend and performed at the South Side Ballroom on Saturday night to a sold out crowd. The audience was excited with a nice mixture of seasoned and young fans. It has been about 38 years since the first time Blondie preformed in Dallas. Almost to the date in 1979, Blondie played at SMU McFarlin Auditorium. It must have been quite nostalgic for Deborah Harry and Blondie. This show was the last stop on her Rage and Rapture tour for North America.

Blondie teamed up with Garbage and Deap Vally for the show. Together they all were exciting and met audiences expectations. Deap Vally, an American rock duo from Los Angeles played for about forty minutes. Garbage and lead singer Shirley Manson came on next and opened with their hit “No Horses”. I was impressed with their act. The stage lights were very cool and the music was electrifying which kept the crowd entertained.

To much anticipation, Blondie came on about 10:30 and played for about an hour. They opened with their classic hit ” One Way or Another “. Following the theme of Blondie’s latest album Pollinator, Deborah Harry sported a Bee Hive hat and wore a black cape with “STOP FUCKING THE PLANET” written across the back. Along with Chris Stein, her original guitarist and band member, Deborah Harry could not have performed any better. The sound was tight and full of energy. Blondie played many of their fan’s favorites along with a few songs from the new album, plus a nicely done cover of Bob Dylan’s “Everybody Must Get Stoned”. The crowd thoroughly enjoyed the tribute and sang along.

All in all it was a great show and it was awesome to see a rock icon who could still hit the notes and entertain the crowd.