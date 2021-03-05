BlitzWeekly’s Top 10 NBA Teams: 3-5-21 Edition

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Our take on the NBA Top 10 Teams

This list is our Top 10 teams and power rankings. We’ve compiled our rankings by three things. One, overall records, playoff setting and strength of schedule. Let’s take a look at who we rank this week.



1. Utah Jazz 27-9 Western Conference

Say whatever you want. The proof is in the pudding. SG Dominic Mitchell is playing great basketball on both ends of the floor. C Rudy Gorbet is tough on the defensive end.



2. Los Angeles Lakers 24-13 Western Conference

The reigning champions are hanging tough with C Anthony Davis missing extended time with an injury. PG Dennis Schroder is back and is playing like an All-Star. They are on a 2 game winning streak.



3. Los Angeles Clippers 24-14 Western Conference

The Clippers is on a 2 game winning streak at the heels of the break. F Kwhahi Leonard needs the ball in his hands more. He’s been the guiding light for the Clippers. F Nicolas Batum has been that missing piece that the needed to get them over the hump. F Paul George is the x-factor for this team.



4. Phoenix Suns 24-11 Western Conference

PG Chris Paul has been the difference on this team Last year at this time, the organization was lost.

G Devin Booker and C Deandre Ayton are growing up right before our eyes. This team has an enormous upside. They will be good for years to come.



5. Philadelphia 76ers 24-12 Eastern Conference

C Joel Embiid has been playing like the best player in the NBA. He has dominated everyone this past month averaging 30+ points 20 rebounds. No one has averaged those numbers since Charles Barkley for the same team 20 years ago. Look for the 76ers to do their thing this second half of the season.



6. Brooklyn Nets 24-13 Eastern Conference

Brooklyn Big 3 (Durant, Irving and Harden) hasn’t played much this season together, but they are one of the best teams in the East. Look for this team to win the Eastern Conference and take on the Clippers in the championship. This team has a great roster and they will make a championship run.



7. Milwaukee Bucks 22-14 Eastern Conference

Don’t sleep on this team. They are coasting through the first half of the season and is on a 5 game winning streak. Tough defensive play keeps this team relevant. Giannis Antetokounmpo will make his dominant run in the playoffs. No early exits this year!



8. Portland Trailblazers 19-14 Western Conference

PG Damian Lillard will get this team back into the playoffs and making a run in the West. Forward Carmelo Anthony is playing like he’s found the fountain of youth. G Gary Trent, Jr. Has to get into the lane and create shots near the basket instead hoisting 3 pointers near the end of the shot clock.



9. San Antonio Spurs 18-14 Western Conference

C LaMarcus Aldridge is this team leader. He needs to get his touches in the paint. The Spurs is the only team in the West that is designed to play from the inside out. He will be the key for the Spurs surge in the second half of the season.



10. Denver Nuggets 21-15 Western Conference

C Nikola Jokic is the key for this team. When he has the ball in his hands he’s a better facilitator than any guards on his team. The x-factor for this team are SF Will Barton and SF Micheal Porter, Jr. Give these guys the ball and watch them work!