BlitzWeekly’s Top 10 NBA Teams: 2-20-21 Edition

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Since the dawn of time (around the time when gyms and barbershops first opened), NBA fans have always ranked NBA teams and have discussed why these teams fall in their Top 10. Here is our top 10 and reasons why we think these teams are on our list. The combined list is from both conferences.



1. Utah Jazz (24-5)

The Utah Jazz has the best record in the NBA at this point. They are averaging 115 per game and are on a 8-game winning streak. They have quality wins over Philadelphia, Miami, Dallas and Golden State. They are good at home and well as on the road. They are 13-2 at home and 10-3 on the road.



2. Los Angeles Lakers (22-8)

The defending champs are looking to make a run after the NBA All-Star break. They are favored to win it again, but Utah in the West and Brooklyn in the East stands in the path of another title. Center Anthony Davis will be the x-factor on getting another ring.



3. LA Clippers (21-9)

Kawhi Leonard and Paul Gorge have a great supporting cast in LA. The Clippers sit a game behind the Lakers and 3.5 behind the conference leading Jazz. Forwards Marcus Morris and Serge Ibaka will be the x-factors carrying the scoring in latter parts of the 3rd and 4th quarters. The Clippers have a solid team.



4. Brooklyn Nets (19-12)

The Nets have a three-headed monster with Durant, Irving and Harden. It’s difficult to cover two players that can score 30 plus points a game, now there’s three. Pick your poison! The Nets will be favored to challenge for the NBA title just as soon as they trust each other with the ball.



5. Milwaukee Bucks (16-13)

The reigning MVP has his team sitting in 3rd place in the East. Giannis Antetokounmpo has his team in striking distance, but the problem has been running out of gas in the playoffs. They are missing a small forward that can take the ball to the basket and create free throw opportunities late in the game.



6. Portland Trailblazers (18-10)

This team will never go away. Guard C.J. McCollum is injured, but the next man has stepped up; Forward Carmelo Anthony has been a shining light playing along side Damian Lillard. Forward Robert Covington and Guard Rodney Hood has carried the scoring load for the team since the McCollum injury.



7. Phoenix Suns (17-10)

A very surprising team with the addition of veteran PG Chris Paul. Guard Devin Booker will be a superstar with Paul’s guidance. Look for the Suns to get into the playoffs easily. Center Deandre Ayton has stepped up on the defensive end grabbing key rebounds at crucial times in the 4th quarter.



8. San Antonio Spurs (16-11)

If you are like any other basketball nut, have you ever counted the Spurs out of it? If so, it’s time for you to find another sport to follow. SG DeMar DeRozan, Center LeMarcus Aldridge and PG Patty Mills will always have something to say. Look for the Spurs to make the playoffs this year and settle some old issues after the all star break.



9. Boston Celtics (15-14)

This is where Guards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown make their push in the East. Look for Veteran Guard Jeff Teague to take over where Marcus Smart left off. Boston is young and dangerous. They need to play Center Tacko Fall more so he can gain the experience of helping the team on the defensive end of the court.



10. Indiana Pacers (15-14)

This team could go either way. At times they look as if they could take over the Eastern Conference and there are times they look like they are a recreational team. The only way I see the Pacers having a chance is appointing a leader to lead this team. Miles Turner is the only consistent player on the rooster.