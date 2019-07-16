Big XII Media Days @ AT&T Stadium

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Quotes from the Commissioner. BOB BOWLSBY:

We have had a tremendous year competitively. We

have had a very good year financially. I think our ADs

and our Board are the most aligned that they have

been in the seven years that I’ve been with the

conference. I’m very excited about what we are doing

in this building. We like having this event here, but we

also enjoy the 83,000 people that we had here last

year in December for the championship game. So

starting and ending the season in AT&T Stadium,

which I consider the grandest sports venue in the

world, is a great thing for us. We’re glad to be here.

In addition to setting the record for attendance at a

conference championship game, our basketball

tournament was the best attended in our history and

also among all of the major conferences last year. We

captured four national championships, Baylor women’s

basketball, of course, Oklahoma women’s gymnastics,

UT men’s tennis program and Texas Tech men’s

outdoor track program. We had a great year. We had

four other schools that competed in the finals of their

sport and were runners-up.

Literally hundreds of individual coaching and student-

athlete awards over the course of the year, including

our second Heisman trophy in a row with Kyler Murray.

Then more recently just to single out one, how about

Matthew Wolfe graduating from Oklahoma State being

the National Player of the Year and already getting a

first tour victory on the PGA Tour after less than a

month. That’s great. You like to see young people

succeed like that.