Big 3 Conquers Dallas… Again!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

It’s 100* in Dallas and there’s people lined up two hours early to see their NBA hero’s such as: sharp shooter Joe Johnson, former dunk contest winner Nate Robinson, former Dallas Mavericks fan favorite Jason “Jett” Terry just to name a few. The sidelines are littered with NBA Hall of Farmers such as George “The Ice Man” Gervin, WNBA legends Nancy Lieberman and Lisa Leslie. Let’s not forget Julius “Dr. J.” Erving, Rick Barry and Reggie Theus. The crowd is filled with throwback jerseys from across the league. Halftime musical performance is headlined by T.I and Dallas’s own Yella Beezy! Micheal Rappaport is patrolling the sidelines reporting for both teams. The Big3 is founded by Ice Cube and partner Jeff Kwantinetz 3 years ago. The league started with 6 teams and has expanded to 12 teams. The Commissioner is Clyde Drexel’s and most recent league champions are Power led by Cuttino Mobley and Corey Maggette. There were six played that day!

Game 1 – Bivouac 48 vs Ball Hogs 50

Josh Smith (Atlanta Hawks) leads Bivouac and Coached by NBA legend Reggie Theus against the Ball Hogs led by DeShawn Stevenson (Dallas Mavericks)` and Head Coach Rick Barry. This game started off very competitive in the early minutes of the game. Bivouac`s Anthony Morrow came out hot and scored the first 5 points of the game. At the half, Bivouac 26 – Ball Hogs 19. The game came down to 4 point shots by both teams. DeShawn Stevenson hits a game winning 3 from the corner to help his team win their 1st game of the season!

Game 2 – Triplets 51 vs Ghost Ballers 38

Mike Bobby (Sacramento Kings) faces Joe Johnson (Atlanta Hawks) this game was labeled marquee of the weekend. Al Jefferson played big in the paint for the Triplets. Ricky Davis (Cleveland Cavaliers) scored the games first points from the wing. Triplets Head Coach Lisa Leslie called a great game for the Triplets in the first half. Ghost Ballers Head Coach George Gervin unleashed first year starter Chris Johnson and he answered with 9 quick points for his team. Too Much Joe Johnson in the half. Halftime score Triplets 27 – Ghost Ballers 20! Joe Johnson sets a record in Big3 scoring.

Game 3 – 3 Headed Monsters 52 vs Power 46

Head Coach Gary Payton and Rashard Lewis (Seattle Supersonics) leads his team against 2018 Big3 Champions Power. Power is lead by Corey Magette (Clippers) and Glen “Big Baby” Davis (Boston Celtics). The Power has a stacked team and is looking to repeat this season. The Power is led by Head Coach Nancy Lieberman. Before the start of the game The Power had their ring ceremony. Half Time Power 26 – 3 Headed Monster 24. To start the second half “Big Baby” Davis got hurt while scoring a basket. Mario Chalmers cans a big time 3 pointer to win it for 3 Headed Monsters.

Game 4 – Killer 3`s 50 vs Enemies 46

Enemies led by Gilbert Arenas (Washington Wizards) and Head Coach Rick Mahon (Detriot Pistons is looking to bounce back from last weeks loss. Killer 3’s is led by Stephen Jackson (Indiana Pacers) and coached by Charles Oakley (NY Knicks). Josh Powell (Dallas Mavericks) made his comeback trying to extend their three game winning streak on Saturday. Another marquee game between two top physical teams at the top of the league.

Half Time Score: Killer 3`s 25 – Enemies 17

Stephen Jackson kept his team in the game after Gilbert Arenas and the Enemies made a run in the closing minutes of the game. Tough defense and basket by Stephen Jackson shut the door on the Enemies. Final score: Killer 3`s 50 – Enemies 36

Game 5 – 3`s Company 50 vs Trilogy 28

3`s Company is led by Dallas` own Andre Emmett (Dallas Carter) and Donte Jones (Orlando Magic). The team is coached by Lakers legend Micheal Cooper. They are taking on Trilogy led by Jason “The Jett” Terry (Dallas Mavericks) and Head Coach by Dallas` own Kenyon Martin (Dallas Bryan Adams and New Jersey Nets). The Trilogy has a good team but they face one of the leagues best teams in 3`s Company. Half time score: 3`s Company 25 – Trilogy 20!

Drew Golden played a strong second half for 3`s Company along withy Andre Emmett scoring from behind the arc. Final score: 3`s Company 50 – Trilogy 28!

Game 6 – Tri-State 51 vs Aliens 44

In the final game of the day. The Aliens will be led by Shannon Brown (LA Lakers) is looking to get a win over Tri-State. Head Coach Nate Archibald is one of the NBA`s greatest players and is looking to destroy Tri-State. Tri-State is led by Amare Stoudemire (Phoenix Suns) and Jason Richardson (Miami Heat) and Head Coach Julius “Dr. J” Erving. Both teams played physical in the paint. I was surprised to see how the Aliens survived a run by Tri-State. The game went back and forth in both halves. Amare Stoudemire won the game on a tip basket with seconds left.