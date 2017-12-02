- ACC Championship Game: #7 Miami Hurricanes vs #1 Clemson Tigers
Big 12 Championship Game: #11 TCU Horned Frogs vs #3 Oklahoma Sooners
-
- Updated: December 2, 2017
Game Info
#11 TCU Horned Frogs vs #3 Oklahoma Sooners
Saturday – December 2 – 11:30 a.m.
TV: FOX
AT&T Stadium – Arlington – Texas
Records Before the Game
#11 TCU Horned Frogs (10-2, 7-2 Big 12)
#3 Oklahoma Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12)
Last month TCU lost to Oklahoma by 18 points. The game wasn’t even that close. OU dominated from the kickoff and TCU couldn’t recover. The OU offense looked like a well oiled machine at home with a balance of pass and run, the OU offense moved the ball easily. TCU’s defense is the key in this game. It’s not hard beating the same team twice in a season, but in this case the Horned Frogs; they are seeking payback against the Sooners. Let’s take a look at the Big 12 Championship.
#11 TCU Horned Frogs
The key for TCU is to start off fast. OU has an above average defense but they are susceptible to giving up big plays through the air and on the ground. The OU defense gives up an average of 241 passing and 149 rushing yards. Since losing Darius Anderson TCU hasn’t missed a beat on the ground. Kenny Hill has to play big in this game. He has to control the defense with his arm and legs. Designed runs will give the offense the balance they need to keep the Sooners on their heels.
#3 Oklahoma Sooners
Baker Mayfield is Heisman ready. Winning this game would solidify his chances of leaving Norman as the best player in college football this season. The OU offense has been giving opposing defenses fits all year long. RB Rodney Anderson has scored 11 touchdowns this season with seven of them in the last two weeks. His pass catching abilities out of the backfield keeps opposing defense off balanced. How can you stop OU from putting points on the scoreboards? Your answer is to keep the offense off the field. But that’s easier said than done.
Prediction
OU has a 58% chance of winning the Big 12 and is gearing up to win the National Championship.
The over/under 63.5. Both teams are averaging 34 points per game, so don’t look for the defenses to show up. I’m taking points (over) over picking a team to win with my money.
Final Score
Sooners 24 – Horned Frogs 17
